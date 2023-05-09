Clean way
-0.9%
since 04/23/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
15 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Focus auf zukunftsorientierte, innovative Firmen und Rohstoffe. Aktienbewertung mittels selbst erstelltem Punktesystem. Watchlist bestehend aus 60 Aktien mit Option, das Portfolio auszubauen bei günstigen/fairen Konditionen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00CW2035
Date created
04/23/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0