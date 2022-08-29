Anlage 2.0
-0.2%
since 08/26/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Wikifolio soll ein umfassendes Depot, bestehend aus Einzeltiteln unbeschränkter Branchen und vereinzelten Fonds. Auf Zertifikate, Optionsscheine und ähnliches wird hierbei verzichtet. Ziel ist die bessere Performance als das wikifolio von "DerHirschi"
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00DBKO31
Date created
08/26/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0