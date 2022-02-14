ERIGON Composite

Trading Idea

ERIGON stands for:

Exchange currencies (FX) and ETFs

Renewable resources sector

Indexes/Indices Futures

Geological resources sector

Other shares and instruments

New-Age digital companies sector



The combination and composites of these sectors and industries is making this portfolio very attractive and prone to growth and stability in the future.



The selection of the instruments that will be composites of the portfolio is done thoroughly with methods such as, Fundamental analysis (from financial health of the company to positioning on the market, and influence form the market trends and the Geo-Politics of the surrounding area where the company or the instrument operates and it is influenced by).



On this we add technical analysis such as The Theory of Cube, based on the fibonacci levels and sequence, Moving average reading and analysis, MACD reading and analysis, Volume reading and analysis. Calculation of the HC Analytix formula and levels for support and resitance.



The assessment at the end is based for the growth potential, stability and future innovations of the companies, and the stability and ROI of the instruments available for trading. Looking on the long term and minimze the risk for long term growth. show more