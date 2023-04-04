Skip to content
LeveragedMomentum

MissClaire

Last Login: 04/04/2023

+2.1%
since 08/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
229 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Test für mich ob die Leveraged Momentum Strategie funktioniert oder nicht. So kann ich feststellen ob es eine für mich umsetzbare Strategie ist oder was für Änderungen ich vornehmen möchte. Der Test soll sechs Monate laufen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00GHMC20

Date created

08/18/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

102.7

Investment Universe

