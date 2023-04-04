LeveragedMomentum
+2.1%
since 08/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
229 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Test für mich ob die Leveraged Momentum Strategie funktioniert oder nicht. So kann ich feststellen ob es eine für mich umsetzbare Strategie ist oder was für Änderungen ich vornehmen möchte. Der Test soll sechs Monate laufen.
Master data
Symbol
WF00GHMC20
Date created
08/18/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
102.7