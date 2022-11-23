Register
KrisensicherUnterwegs

DomDgl

Last Login: 11/23/2022

-0.5%
since 11/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Hallo zusammen, meine Idee hinter dem Portfolio ist eine "krisensichere" Asset Allocation, welche aber mit zusätzlichen Derivaten wie Optionsscheinen und anderen Hebelprodukten supplementiert wird. Dadurch soll ein ausgewogenes Risiko/Rendite-Verhältnis hergestellt werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00H3DG3D

Date created

11/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.8

Investment Universe

