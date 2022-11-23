KrisensicherUnterwegs
-0.5%
since 11/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Hallo zusammen, meine Idee hinter dem Portfolio ist eine "krisensichere" Asset Allocation, welche aber mit zusätzlichen Derivaten wie Optionsscheinen und anderen Hebelprodukten supplementiert wird. Dadurch soll ein ausgewogenes Risiko/Rendite-Verhältnis hergestellt werden.
Master data
Symbol
WF00H3DG3D
Date created
11/19/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.8