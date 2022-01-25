See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Hedged Opportunities

manoire

Performance

  • +9.1 %
    since 2022-01-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.66×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

Hedged Opportunities.

The One. This Portfolio is built up like my own, holdings can include Equities, Commodity ETFs, Bonds and Cash.

The Concept: risk-reward optimization - value and growth, hedged.

The goal is to build up/protect wealth, no matter what time or cycle we're in.

Further information in the comments.
show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00HDGOPS
Date created
2022-01-21
Index level
High watermark
109.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

manoire
Registered since 2018-07-27
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios