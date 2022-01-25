Hedged Opportunities
Last Login: 2022-01-25
Performance
-
+9.1 %since 2022-01-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-3.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.66×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2022-01-24 at 01:21 pm
-
Buy 2022-01-24 at 06:10 pmUS09075V1026Price EUR 122.050 12.9 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Hedged Opportunities.
The One. This Portfolio is built up like my own, holdings can include Equities, Commodity ETFs, Bonds and Cash.
The Concept: risk-reward optimization - value and growth, hedged.
The goal is to build up/protect wealth, no matter what time or cycle we're in.
Further information in the comments.
show more
The One. This Portfolio is built up like my own, holdings can include Equities, Commodity ETFs, Bonds and Cash.
The Concept: risk-reward optimization - value and growth, hedged.
The goal is to build up/protect wealth, no matter what time or cycle we're in.
Further information in the comments.
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00HDGOPS
|
Date created
|2022-01-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|109.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2018-07-27