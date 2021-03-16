Global Stock Value Investing

Trading Idea

Die Idee ist, in solide aber unterbewertet Unternehmen mit einer möglichst hohen Marktkapitalisierung zu investieren. Der Fokus liegt auf Unternehmen aus der ganzen Welt.



Anhand der Marktkapitalisierung wird die Gewichtung der Aktien im Portfolio vorgenommen. Meine Entscheidungen werden hauptsächlich durch fundamentale Indikatoren bestimmt. Ich verwende maschinelle Lernverfahren und selbstgeschriebene Algorithmen, um das Portfolio zu erstellen. Die Ergebnisse der Algorithmen überprüfe ich stehts, bevor ich eine Kauf- oder Verkaufsentscheidung treffe.



Mein Ziel ist es, die Algorithmen ständig zu verbessern, um eine bessere Rendite zu erzielen.



The idea is to invest in solid but undervalued companies with the highest possible market capitalization. The focus is on companies from all over the world.



The market capitalization is used to weight the stocks in the portfolio. My decisions are mainly determined by fundamental indicators. I use machine learning and self-written algorithms to create the portfolio. I always check the results of the algorithms before making a buy or sell decision.



My goal is to constantly improve the algorithms to achieve better returns.

