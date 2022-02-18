EAP_SS22_WhenLamboCapital

Trading Idea

The fund's investments are based on fundamental analysis and the portfolio consists of a maximum of thirty positions. To diversify the portfolio internationally, positions are selected from different markets and sectors from different countries. A maximum of approximately 5% cash is held in the fund in order to minimize liquidity shortages. The portfolio is rebalanced weekly and the weights are determined by a beta weighting strategy to optimally control systematic risk. A stake of 20% of the fund's portfolio can be used for a dynamic approach. Therefore, this amount of the portfolio can be used for active trading in the markets. A maximum of 10% of the funds may be used for risky instruments (category e) at the discretion of the portfolio manager. The Fund may not be bound to re-balance its portfolio weightings out of proceeds of certain positions, requiring effectively no amendments on the balancing, as this is at ultimate discretion of the PM. show more