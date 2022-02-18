See all wikifolios
EAP_SS22_WhenLamboCapital

Lambo4UniLi

Performance

  • -3.3 %
    since 2022-02-13
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.68×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The fund's investments are based on fundamental analysis and the portfolio consists of a maximum of thirty positions. To diversify the portfolio internationally, positions are selected from different markets and sectors from different countries. A maximum of approximately 5% cash is held in the fund in order to minimize liquidity shortages. The portfolio is rebalanced weekly and the weights are determined by a beta weighting strategy to optimally control systematic risk. A stake of 20% of the fund's portfolio can be used for a dynamic approach. Therefore, this amount of the portfolio can be used for active trading in the markets. A maximum of 10% of the funds may be used for risky instruments (category e) at the discretion of the portfolio manager. The Fund may not be bound to re-balance its portfolio weightings out of proceeds of certain positions, requiring effectively no amendments on the balancing, as this is at ultimate discretion of the PM. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00LAMBO1
Date created
2022-02-13
Index level
High watermark
100.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Lambo4UniLi
Registered since 2022-02-13
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

