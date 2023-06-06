mhsinvest
+0.9%
since 05/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.9%
Max loss
0.62
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
34 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
- Nachhaltiges und langfristiges Investieren in Small, Mid und teilweise Large Caps - Bruttomarge > 40% - konstantes Wachstum der Unternehmensgewinne innerhalb der letzten 5-10 Jahre - wenig bis keine Verschuldung, Debt < 3 x EBITDA
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00MHS001
Date created
05/03/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.2