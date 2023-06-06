Skip to content
+0.9%
since 05/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.9%
Max loss
0.62
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
34 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

- Nachhaltiges und langfristiges Investieren in Small, Mid und teilweise Large Caps - Bruttomarge > 40% - konstantes Wachstum der Unternehmensgewinne innerhalb der letzten 5-10 Jahre - wenig bis keine Verschuldung, Debt < 3 x EBITDA

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00MHS001

Date created

05/03/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.2

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

