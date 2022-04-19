Makro und Volumen
-0.5%
since 03/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.0%
Max loss
0.62
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
21 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Im Wikifolio wird eine ETF-Swingtrading-Strategie umgesetzt, mit Hilfe des Wirtschaftszyklus, der Yield Curve, Saisonalität und der Volumen-Trend-Analyse werden ETF´s gekauft um in den grade attraktiven Branchen investiert zu sein.
Master data
Symbol
WF00MHSV55
Date created
03/31/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
104.1