International Momentum Trading
Last Login: 2021-10-20
Performance
-
+3.2 %since 2021-10-14
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.55×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-10-14 at 02:24 pmUS5303071071Price USD 165.911 16.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Short term (1/7 days) momentum trading of international stocks.
Mainly US and EU stocks with mean regression and blow off momentum patterns with high profitability ratios.
High ratio of profitable trades + small losses = good returns. show more
Mainly US and EU stocks with mean regression and blow off momentum patterns with high profitability ratios.
High ratio of profitable trades + small losses = good returns. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00MOMOTR
|
Date created
|2021-10-14
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-09-17