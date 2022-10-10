Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Makro Invest

Leveragegrinde

Last Login: 10/10/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 10/06/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Hauptindizes Trading aufgrund von Makropolitischen Impulsen Bestätigung durch TA vor Tradeausführung Jeder Trade wird mit 10% des Depotwertes ausgeführt, um das Risiko, so weit wie mit der High risk Strategie möglich, zu begrenzen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00MTRADE

Date created

10/06/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.7

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Chancen übergreifend

Andre Domaschke

+16.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Rohstoffwerte

Thomas Dellmann

+26.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

DasInvestierTierInvestiertHier

Valentin Schulz

+79.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gecko Alpha Trend following

Thomas Hubl

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge Long/Short Smallcap

Stephan Beier

+7.8%
Ø-Perf. per year