NA and EU Value growth mix

Trading Idea

The Goal is to Trade US and EU value or growth companys to beat the maket.



The portfolio will primarly hold EU and US stocks but options can be considered in very few edge cases to increase the portfolio gain.

Another primary goal is a yearly return of 8-9%. Most stocks will be hold for longer periods of time, except in a few case were faster trading maybe required.

The core of the strategy is to buy good companys for periodes of time and sell them when they are overprice or theres a change in the intrinsic value of a company. show more