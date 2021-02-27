See all wikifolios
NA and EU Value growth mix

TraderTomluca

Performance

  • +1.5 %
    since 2021-02-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.43×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The Goal is to Trade US and EU value or growth companys to beat the maket.

The portfolio will primarly hold EU and US stocks but options can be considered in very few edge cases to increase the portfolio gain.
Another primary goal is a yearly return of 8-9%. Most stocks will be hold for longer periods of time, except in a few case were faster trading maybe required.
The core of the strategy is to buy good companys for periodes of time and sell them when they are overprice or theres a change in the intrinsic value of a company. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00NAEUVG
Date created
2021-02-21
Index level
High watermark
101.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TraderTomluca
Registered since 2021-02-21
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

