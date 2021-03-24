LongTerm Investment
Last Login: 2021-03-24
Performance
-
-1.7 %since 2021-03-23
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-24 at 04:31 pmDE000LS9QBL6Price EUR 322.218 0.3 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Ich kaufe Wikifolios bei denen ich überzeugt bin, dass sie ein langfristiges Wachstum aufweisen werden. Diese werde ich lange halten. Ich werde sowohl Wikifolios mit Qualitiy-Aktien als auch mit Momentum-Aktien kaufen. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00OBFREJ
|
Date created
|2021-03-23
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2020-11-27