Powerhouse

+2.0%
since 06/07/2022
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-15.9%
Max loss
0.70
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
197 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Top 10 Empfehlungen der Bank of America. Die Aktien werden regelmäßig analysiert und gegebenenfalls gegen neue Titel ausgetauscht. Die Aktien kommen aus einer Beat-Factor Liste, die monatlich aktualisiert wird. Sonst nichts.

Symbol

WF00PHOUSE

Date created

06/07/2022

High watermark

104.5

Investment Universe

