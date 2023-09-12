Skip to content
Profits low volatility 2

MiguelSanchez

Last Login: 09/12/2023

+0.7%
since 8/11/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-5.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
31 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Verwaltung von Low-Volatility-Indizes. Ein- und Ausgänge durch Beschilderung. Cash-Rendite bei bärischen Signalen. Ich möchte ein einfaches Produkt anbieten. Verbesserung der jährlichen Performance der amerikanischen Indizes, Reduzierung der Volatilität. Ziel ist es, 40 % pro Jahr zu erreichen.

Master data

Symbol

WF00PLVMSB

Date created

08/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.8

Investment Universe

