Return of the Mac

Mak0068

Last Login: 05/17/2023

blank

+2.8%
since 04/08/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

besteht aus Top Techwerten wie Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft und Nvidia und aus Turnaround / Wachstum Aktien. Gekauft wird innerhalb der 50/200 Tagelinie und wenn sie deutlich unterschritten wurde.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00RTNMAC

Date created

04/08/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.3

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

