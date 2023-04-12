Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Tactical Asset Allocation Europe

Leonardo Franci

 | LeonardoFranci

Last Login: 04/12/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 04/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.27
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
3 / 10 Reservations
EUR 4,200 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

This is of two variations of the Protective Asset Allocation (PAA) strategy from Wouter Keller and JW Keuning’s paper: PAA: A Simple Momentum-based Alternative to Term Deposits. The strategy is notable for its aggressive use of a “crash protection” asset that has resulted in extremely low drawdowns relative to return. PAA is a monthly momentum trading strategy.

Master data

Symbol

WF00TATEUR

Date created

04/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

PANDA SYSTEM

Stefan David

+61.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+14.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+56.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG