Trendinvest Diversity

Performance
+35.0 %since 2020-12-16
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-6.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
1.05×Risk factor
Buy 2021-02-10 at 05:01 pmDE000A11QW68Price EUR 4.500 3.2 %
Sell 2021-02-10 at 04:49 pmDE000A11QW68Price EUR 4.480 3.2 %
Trading Idea
The basic aim of this wikifolio is to spread the investment in a broad international and technological spectrum. For this there are no limitation to get the most of the chances on the financial market.
The wikifolio shall be managed actively and will be driven forward by fundamental and chart technically trend strategy. Investment shall be done in shares with a positive trend or shares in a good position for breakout - the holding positions shall be short-, mid- and long-term to equal parts.
Master data
Symbol
|WF00TREDIV
Date created
|2020-12-16
|Index level
High watermark
|132.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-12-16
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Other analysis