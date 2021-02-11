See all wikifolios
Trendinvest Diversity

PatrickKerscher

Performance

  • +35.0 %
    since 2020-12-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -6.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.05×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The basic aim of this wikifolio is to spread the investment in a broad international and technological spectrum. For this there are no limitation to get the most of the chances on the financial market.

The wikifolio shall be managed actively and will be driven forward by fundamental and chart technically trend strategy. Investment shall be done in shares with a positive trend or shares in a good position for breakout - the holding positions shall be short-, mid- and long-term to equal parts.

Master data

Symbol
WF00TREDIV
Date created
2020-12-16
Index level
High watermark
132.7

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

PatrickKerscher
Registered since 2020-12-16
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Other analysis

