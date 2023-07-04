Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Winnertakesitall

AlexLouisK

Last Login: 07/04/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.9%
since 06/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
10 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Investiert werden soll in Wikifolios die konstante Renditen und Kurssteigerungen versprechen. Der Anlagehorizont ist dabei langfristig. Es kommen alle Anlagestrategien in Betracht. Die Anzahl der einzelnen Wikifolios sollte 10 nicht übersteigen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00WIN110

Date created

06/24/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien und ETF-Werte um die Welt

Sascha Schnelle

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

eMobility Brennstoffzelle & H2

Harald Betz

+5.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG