Zinsentwicklung und Trend

Viktor Staudinger

Last Login: 06/20/2022

+131.6%
since 06/15/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-16.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

28%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Trading Idea

Im Mittelpunkt des Handels im wikifolio "Zinsentwicklung und Trend" sollen die Zinsentscheidungen des FED und EZB stehen, dabei soll allgemeiner Finanzmarkttrend erkannt und mit Hebelprodukten auf wichtigste Indizes und 10-jährige Staatsanleihen-Futures gehandelt werden. Anlagehorizont soll kurzfristig sein. Entscheidungsfindung: relative Stärke, Sentiment Analyse.

Master data

Symbol

WF00ZINSTR

Date created

06/15/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

212.1

Decision making

Technical analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

