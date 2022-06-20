Zinsentwicklung und Trend
+131.6%
since 06/15/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-16.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
28%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Im Mittelpunkt des Handels im wikifolio "Zinsentwicklung und Trend" sollen die Zinsentscheidungen des FED und EZB stehen, dabei soll allgemeiner Finanzmarkttrend erkannt und mit Hebelprodukten auf wichtigste Indizes und 10-jährige Staatsanleihen-Futures gehandelt werden. Anlagehorizont soll kurzfristig sein. Entscheidungsfindung: relative Stärke, Sentiment Analyse.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00ZINSTR
Date created
06/15/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
212.1
Decision making
Technical analysis
Other analysis