Drei Aktien nordwaerts
+1.5%
since 7/16/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
16 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich habe drei Aktien ausgesucht mit grossem Potenzial Die Aktien sind bei Stockscreener FINVIZ ausgesucht Thermo Fisher ist eine Pharma Aktie mit grossem Potenzial und war in Akumulationsphase Unitedhealth Aktie ist ein grosses Krankenversicherung Unternehmen angesiedelt in USA und zuletzt mit Abschlag gehandelt. Fortinet ist eine Aktie aus qualitätsaktie aus Cybersecurity Sektor mir grossem Potenzial
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0118804Z
Date created
07/16/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
102.4