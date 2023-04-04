Traderselection

Skip to content
Thomas Stanzel

 | Bonusfreund

Last Login: 04/04/2023

+0.8%
since 04/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Es soll in Musterdepots investiert werden die aktuell über ein hohes Momentum verfügen. Als Entscheidungskriterium soll die Chartanalyse dienen. Es kann auch in Musterdepots investiert werden die meiner Meinung nach in Zukunft eine gute Rendite erwirtschaften.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF03042023

Date created

04/03/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

