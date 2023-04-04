Traderselection
+0.8%
since 04/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.00%
Certificate fee per year
0%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Es soll in Musterdepots investiert werden die aktuell über ein hohes Momentum verfügen. Als Entscheidungskriterium soll die Chartanalyse dienen. Es kann auch in Musterdepots investiert werden die meiner Meinung nach in Zukunft eine gute Rendite erwirtschaften.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF03042023
Date created
04/03/2023
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).