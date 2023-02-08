Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Crypto Cannabis Wikifolio

IsaSmartInvest

Last Login: 02/08/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.6%
since 01/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Crypto Cannabis Wikifolio beabsichtigt in den Krypto Sektor sowie den Lithiumsektor zu investieren. Dabei wird die fundamentale Analyse der globalen Wertmärkte mit längerfristigem Anlagehorizont herangezogen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF05554443

Date created

01/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.8

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+23.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year