Starte durch
-6.5%
since 8/27/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-4.6%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
11 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Hier ist alles möglich. Keine Einschränkungen. Gehandelt wird alles denkbare aus der ganzen Welt (Aktien, ETFs, Fonds, Zertifikate, Hebelprodukte usw) und mit dem Ziel wie immer das beste rauszuholen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF06101979
Date created
08/27/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0