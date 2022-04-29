8z4U-Performance
-0.1%
since 04/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
17%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Major Long Term Investments with targeted 2% short termed high risk Trading. Trading decisions based on technical and fundamental analysis. Target: performance better than US500. Max. long Term single Position 12%
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF08Z4UCRG
Date created
04/28/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0