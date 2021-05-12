Akronos Value Capital
Last Login: 2021-05-12
Performance
-
-0.3 %since 2021-05-10
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.43×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-12 at 03:30 pmCA6837151068Price EUR 37.890 4.7 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Akronos Value Capital invests in undervalued high-quality companies. We estimate future cash flows conservatively and try to understand the qualitative aspects of each business. We take an active role in portfolio sizing and rebalancing. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0AKRONOS
|
Date created
|2021-05-10
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-05-09
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis