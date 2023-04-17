Skip to content
TestWFPF

DavidMaurer

Last Login: 04/17/2023

+7.6%
since 06/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.8%
Max loss
0.56
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
299 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das Ziel des Fonds ist es, in diversifiziert in unterbewertete Titel zu investieren, um ein nachhaltiges Wachstum zu schaffen. Dabei wird sowohl in Einzelaktien als auch Indizes investiert, um eine überdurchschnittliche Rendite zu erzielen. Das Kriterium ESG wird mit Füßen getreten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0AZLJ1DM

Date created

06/23/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

106.9

Investment Universe

