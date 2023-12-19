Barrons Favorite 10 stocks

The trading ideas is to mimic the yearly 10 favorite shares picked by Barrons. At each year end the portfolio will be changed to match Barrons pick for the following year. The portfolio will run for 1 year without changes. For 2023 the return was 22.5% (equal weighted). Die Handelsidee besteht darin, die von Barron's jährlich ausgewählten 10 Lieblingsaktien nachzuahmen. Am Ende jedes Jahres wird das Portfolio geändert, um Barrons Auswahl für das folgende Jahr zu entsprechen. Das Portfolio läuft 1 Jahr ohne Änderungen. Für 2023 betrug die Rendite 22,5 % (gleichgewichtet).