Boersenpilot long and active
Last Login: 2021-08-11
Performance
-
+0.2 %since 2021-08-10
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.16×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-08-10 at 07:39 pmDE000TUAG000Price EUR 3.931 2.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Es wird langfristig in ETFs sowie Aktien investiert. Dabei werden Mittelständische aber auch Internationale Großunternehmen mit langfristigem Wachstum ausgewählt, aber auch kurzfristige Investments (SPACs, IPOs) beigemischt. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0BPILOT1
|
Date created
|2021-08-10
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-10-30