BasicChildhoodFund
Last Login: 2021-07-19
Performance
-
-1.5 %since 2021-07-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-07-16 at 12:28 pmUS5801351017Price EUR 200.600 1.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Ein Basisportfolio das alle wichtigen Werte abbilden soll und wie alle meine Portfolios auf langfristiges Wachstum ausgelegt ist. Dieses Wikifolio soll speziell für die Geldanlage für Kinder sein.
This a basic Fund representing all important shares and is an long term investment. This Wikifolio is especially suitable if you want to save money for yor children. show more
This a basic Fund representing all important shares and is an long term investment. This Wikifolio is especially suitable if you want to save money for yor children. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0CHILD18
|
Date created
|2021-07-16
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-07-11