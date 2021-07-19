See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

BasicChildhoodFund

JNWerther

Performance

  • -1.5 %
    since 2021-07-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Ein Basisportfolio das alle wichtigen Werte abbilden soll und wie alle meine Portfolios auf langfristiges Wachstum ausgelegt ist. Dieses Wikifolio soll speziell für die Geldanlage für Kinder sein.

This a basic Fund representing all important shares and is an long term investment. This Wikifolio is especially suitable if you want to save money for yor children. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0CHILD18
Date created
2021-07-16
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

JNWerther
Registered since 2021-07-11
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios