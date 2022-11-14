Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Angewandte Mathematik

QED

Last Login: 11/14/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+4.4%
since 11/03/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.6%
Max loss
0.50
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

7%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
11 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Zeitzyklen (wie Dominante Zyklen/Translation, Saisonale Zyklen, Präsidentschaftszyklen) Indikatorenanalyse (wie Advance – Decline, McClellan, New Highs vs. New Lows, ARMS Index, Momentum, Rate of Change (ROC), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Stochastik Oszillatoren, Chaikin´s Volatility, Average True Range, Dynamic Momentum Index, Accumulation/Distribution (A/CD), Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), On Balance Volume (OBV)) Gesamtmarktanalyse (wie Crossover, Prozent-, Bollingerbänder, Trendlinien, Advance Decline Index, High Low Index, Upside Downside Volume, Barron´s Confidence Index, Lot Balance Index, Odd-Lot Short Sale Index, NYSE Bullish Percentage, ASE/NYSE Volume Index, NYSE Seat Price Index) Intermarketanalyse Die relative Stärke Market Profile

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0ENGINE4

Date created

11/03/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

104.2

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+10.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+26.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+18.6%
Ø-Perf. per year