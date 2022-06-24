LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

FallenAngel EU

Michael Uwe Jaufmann

 | michel99

Last Login: 06/24/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.2%
since 06/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.72
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Für dieses Portfolio suche ich Aktien mit hochwertigen Qualitätsmerkmalen, welche einen Mindestabstand von 40% zum 52-Wochenhoch haben. Die Qualitätsmerkmale sollen sich auf das Geschäftsmodell, Eigenkapital, Verschuldung und Rendite beziehen, sowie ein Minimum an Wachstum. Es ist vorgesehen, eine monatliche Kontrolle durchzuführen, ob die Entwicklung zufriedenstellend ist.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0FALLAEU

Date created

06/24/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

ICTech I

Torben Bonde Lauridsen

+24.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+26.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+33.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+24.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14.7%
Ø-Perf. per year