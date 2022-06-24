FallenAngel EU
-0.2%
since 06/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.72
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Für dieses Portfolio suche ich Aktien mit hochwertigen Qualitätsmerkmalen, welche einen Mindestabstand von 40% zum 52-Wochenhoch haben. Die Qualitätsmerkmale sollen sich auf das Geschäftsmodell, Eigenkapital, Verschuldung und Rendite beziehen, sowie ein Minimum an Wachstum. Es ist vorgesehen, eine monatliche Kontrolle durchzuführen, ob die Entwicklung zufriedenstellend ist.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0FALLAEU
Date created
06/24/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0
Decision making
Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis