Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Menzenbach Investing

Trendaktien

Last Login: 07/10/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.2%
since 07/07/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Meine Handelsidee umfaßt : Elektromobilität, H2-Werte, eVTOL (Akronym aus electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft), autonomes Fahren, Space, Cyber Security, Datengeschäft. Mein Handelstragie ist mittel bis langfristig, aber kurzfristig um Gewinne zu sichern. Das Wikifolio wird sich aus Aktien und ETFs zusammensetzen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0GREEN76

Date created

07/07/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

The next forbidden Fruit

Florian Hiller

+19.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+29.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+21.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+14.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG