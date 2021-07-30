Global X plus ARK
Performance
-1.4 %since 2021-07-29
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.16×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-07-29 at 10:58 pmIE00BLR6Q544Price EUR 12.976 5.1 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
----------------------------------------------------------
Trading the best ETF's out of Global X and ARK Invest.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Extreme diversification, less risk
-----------------------------------------------------------
Longtime Investment
-----------------------------------------------------------
Future Trends
-----------------------------------------------------------
Multi Asset
-----------------------------------------------------------
Waiting on further Global X ETF's to invest
-----------------------------------------------------------
Master data
Symbol
|WF0GXARK21
Date created
|2021-07-29
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Andreas Wolk
Registered since 2013-11-15