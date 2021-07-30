See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Global X plus ARK

Andreas Wolk
AWoInvest

Performance

  • -1.4 %
    since 2021-07-29
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.16×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

----------------------------------------------------------

Trading the best ETF's out of Global X and ARK Invest.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Extreme diversification, less risk

-----------------------------------------------------------

Longtime Investment

-----------------------------------------------------------

Future Trends

-----------------------------------------------------------

Multi Asset

-----------------------------------------------------------

Waiting on further Global X ETF's to invest

-----------------------------------------------------------

show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0GXARK21
Date created
2021-07-29
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

AWoInvest
Andreas Wolk
Registered since 2013-11-15
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios