Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

HDS-2203

Heinz Dieter Schorn

 | Granny

Last Login: 08/08/2022

+87.3%
since 08/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-19.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Hallo"- ich möchte hier eine reines "Spekulations - Depot" aufbauen. Analog eines Handelsbuches einer Wertpapierhandelsbank. Also permanent rein und raus in allen Märkten. Ich wünsche mir eine allzeit glückliche Hand.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0HDS2203

Date created

08/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

267.7

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

