HDS-2302
-13.6%
since 01/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-78.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
25 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Hier sollen alle Positionen gehandelt werden, Das Motto lautet " Warum nicht Mal gegen den Markt" kann aber Mal " mit " dem Markt" Also ein sehr stark schwankendes Modell. Also sehr "Risiko" behaftet. Bei unter € 5.000 000 wird's eingestellt
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0HDS2302
Date created
01/12/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
188.1