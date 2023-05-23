HDS-2305
+70.0%
since 05/19/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-16.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Hier sollen alle Positionen gehandelt werden, Das Motto lautet " Warum nicht Mal gegen den Markt" kann aber Mal " mit " dem Markt" Also ein sehr stark schwankendes Modell. Also sehr "Risiko" behaftet. Bei unter € 5.000 000 wird's eingestellt
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0HDS2305
Date created
05/19/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
172.0