HDS-2305

Heinz Dieter Schorn

 | Granny

Last Login: 05/23/2023

+70.0%
since 05/19/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-16.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Hier sollen alle Positionen gehandelt werden, Das Motto lautet " Warum nicht Mal gegen den Markt" kann aber Mal " mit " dem Markt" Also ein sehr stark schwankendes Modell. Also sehr "Risiko" behaftet. Bei unter € 5.000 000 wird's eingestellt

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0HDS2305

Date created

05/19/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

172.0

Investment Universe

