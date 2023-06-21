Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

HDS-2306

Heinz Dieter Schorn

 | Granny

Last Login: 06/21/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+36.7%
since 06/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Hier sollen alle Positionen gehandelt werden, Das Motto lautet " Warum nicht Mal gegen den Markt" kann aber Mal " mit " dem Markt" Also ein sehr stark schwankendes Modell. Also sehr "Risiko" behaftet. Bei unter € 5.000 000 wird's eingestellt

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0HDS2306

Date created

06/16/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

138.3

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+18.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+20.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gecko Alpha Trend following

Thomas Hubl

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+27.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+27.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG