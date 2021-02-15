See all wikifolios
Intelligent Predictable Hebel

FelixKap

Performance

  • +2.5 %
    since 2021-02-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Dieses Dachportfolio setzt sich aus den Wikifolios Intelligent Matrix Trend, Predictable Consumer Stocks und Hebelprodukte Trendfolger zusammen. Die Idee ist das die Intelligent Matrix Trend und Predictable Consumer Stocks zu jeweils 40% und das Hebel Folio zu 20 % gewichtet werden. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF0IPHEBEL
Date created
2021-02-10
Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

FelixKap
Registered since 2020-02-20
