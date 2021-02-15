Intelligent Predictable Hebel
Last Login: 2021-02-15
Performance
-
+2.5 %since 2021-02-10
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-11 at 04:14 pmDE000LS9FEG3Price EUR 861.957 39.6 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Dieses Dachportfolio setzt sich aus den Wikifolios Intelligent Matrix Trend, Predictable Consumer Stocks und Hebelprodukte Trendfolger zusammen. Die Idee ist das die Intelligent Matrix Trend und Predictable Consumer Stocks zu jeweils 40% und das Hebel Folio zu 20 % gewichtet werden. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0IPHEBEL
|
Date created
|2021-02-10
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2020-02-20