Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

iTS GOLD

Dominikus Jödicke

 | iThinkSharply

Last Login: 10/18/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-6.6%
since 10/17/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

G Gold O Oil L Lithium D Derivatives Ich strebe eine aktive Diversifikation an. geplanter Anlagehorizont: Die Haltedauer der einzelnen Positionen sollte überwiegend sehr kurzfristig sein. geplantes Anlageuniversum: ETFs, Hebelprodukte, Aktien geplante Entscheidungsfindung: Globalanalyse Intermarketanalyse Quantitative Unternehmensanalyse Branchenanalyse Sentimentanalyse Orderflowanalyse Market Profile

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0ITSGOLD

Date created

10/17/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Kombi-Strategie Saisonalitaet

Andreas Martens

+6.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+14.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+62.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG