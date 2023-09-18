NICE Investment
+0.7%
since 9/18/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
N I C E Grundsätzlich Fundamentale Analyse: Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld) Regionalanalyse Branchenanalyse (wie Geschäftsklima-Indices, Auftragseingänge, Auftragsbestände, Lagerbestände, Produktionspläne, Marktstruktur / Wettbewerbsumfeld, staatliche Eingriffe) Qualitative Unternehmensanalyse Quantitative Unternehmensanalyse () Anlagehorizont: sollte überwiegend langfristig sein geplante Anlageklassen: ETFs, Aktien, Hebelprodukte
Symbol
WF0ITSNICE
Date created
09/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.5