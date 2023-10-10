Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

iTS TRUE

iThinkSharply

Last Login: 10/10/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+9.6%
since 10/6/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

T Total-return R Riskmanagement based U USA E Exposure geplantes Anlageuniversum: Aktien, ETFs, Hebelprodukte geplante Entscheidungsfindung: Globalanalyse Intermarketanalyse Sentimentanalyse Orderflowanalyse Market Profile geplanter Anlagehorizont: überwiegend kurzfristig

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0ITSTRUE

Date created

10/06/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

109.7

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

RS Handelssystem

Doris Beer

+7.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

TSI Trend Strategy Stratex

Ulf Brüggemeier

+18.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+23.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+24.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+14.5%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG