Koester Buy and Hold

MKoester

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2022-02-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.19×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This is not a trading portfolio, but a buy and hold portfolio.
Here stocks are not primarily seen as speculative objects, but as investments in companies.
Whether a company is good or bad is judged by fundamental analysis as well as qualitative company analysis.
I am particularly on the hunt for fast-growers, i.e. stocks with a multiplication potential.
However, to minimize risk associated with a pure fast-growers portfolio, investments are also made in classic value stocks or stocks with a large moat, as well as precious metals.

- Michel Köster show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0KOESTER
Date created
2022-02-02
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Investment Universe

Trader

MKoester
Registered since 2022-01-19
