Koester Buy and Hold

Trading Idea

This is not a trading portfolio, but a buy and hold portfolio.

Here stocks are not primarily seen as speculative objects, but as investments in companies.

Whether a company is good or bad is judged by fundamental analysis as well as qualitative company analysis.

I am particularly on the hunt for fast-growers, i.e. stocks with a multiplication potential.

However, to minimize risk associated with a pure fast-growers portfolio, investments are also made in classic value stocks or stocks with a large moat, as well as precious metals.



