Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

LongDaxShort

codrus

Last Login: 06/20/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+7.7%
since 06/15/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-14.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Es werden intraday immer nur wenige Punkte im DAX® genutzt, um kontinuierliche, tägliche Erträge mit Hebelprodukten zu erwirtschaften. Ziel ist eine Rendite von ca. 5% pro Monat. Die Basis ist eine reine charttechnische Betrachtung.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0LODASHO

Date created

06/15/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

106.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+25.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG