LongDaxShort
+7.7%
since 06/15/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-14.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Es werden intraday immer nur wenige Punkte im DAX® genutzt, um kontinuierliche, tägliche Erträge mit Hebelprodukten zu erwirtschaften. Ziel ist eine Rendite von ca. 5% pro Monat. Die Basis ist eine reine charttechnische Betrachtung.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0LODASHO
Date created
06/15/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
106.0