Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Leverage Rocket 73

Clangusar

Last Login: 02/23/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+17.6%
since 02/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio "Leverage Rocket" beobachtet den Markt und investiert in Wirtschafts-Ereignisse welche sich positiv wie auch negativ auf eine Aktie auswirken können. Mit Mini-Futures long wie short versuche ich möglichst schnell einen Gewinn mitzunehmen. Der Hebel und das Stop-Loss wird immer auf historische Daten abgestimmt um Verluste zu minimieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0LR73B00

Date created

02/21/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

115.6

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+19.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+19.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

DZB Aktienwerteauswahl 2026

Ralf Andreß

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year