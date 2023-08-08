MANAMAN 2023
0.0%
since 8/6/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
FANGMAN: Facebook (Meta) Amazon Netflix Google (Alphabet) Microsoft Apple Nvidia also eigentlich: MANAMAN (so nenne ich es jetzt auch, klingt irgendwie lustig - ich warte nur noch auf einen günstigen Einstieg) bis dahin, erst einmal nur ETF xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0MANAMAN
Date created
08/06/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0