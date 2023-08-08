Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

MANAMAN 2023

Shadowmaster

Last Login: 08/08/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 8/6/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

FANGMAN: Facebook (Meta) Amazon Netflix Google (Alphabet) Microsoft Apple Nvidia also eigentlich: MANAMAN (so nenne ich es jetzt auch, klingt irgendwie lustig - ich warte nur noch auf einen günstigen Einstieg) bis dahin, erst einmal nur ETF xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0MANAMAN

Date created

08/06/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+20.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Halbleiter Sektor

Zainab Hameed-Langer

+21.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+16.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

TSI Trend Strategy Stratex

Ulf Brüggemeier

+19.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG