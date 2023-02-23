Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

TTIRP

Murtezaja

Last Login: 02/23/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.1%
since 02/22/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.95
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Es wird in verschiedene Aktien investiert. Die Anlageentscheidung basiert auf Technische Daten, es ist beabsichtigt wenig Positionen zu haben. Der Anlagehorizont ist auf maximal 3-4 Jahre pro Aktie, wobei hier nicht allzu viel umgeschichtet werden soll.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0MEISTPL

Date created

02/22/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+17.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+28.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+12.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+6.0%
Ø-Perf. per year