Mizuko Global

Karoshi

Last Login: 09/09/2022

-2.2%
since 08/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.4%
Max loss
0.48
Risk factor

Portfolio

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
16 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Global opportunistic strategy that seeks capital appreciation via systematic approach. Risk is mitigated diversifying in various asset classes. Positions are usually held for 1 to 6 months. ETFs are mostly traded, but other type of securities might be traded.

Master data

Symbol

WF0MZKOGLB

Date created

08/24/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

