roof is on fire

peak487

Last Login: 03/09/2023

-1.3%
since 01/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
42 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Dachwikifolio "roof is on fire" investiert in ausgewählte Wikifolios, die eine solide Performance aufweisen und langfristiges Wachstumspotential haben. Durch die sorgfältige Auswahl der Wikifolios wird das Risiko minimiert, während gleichzeitig eine attraktive Rendite angestrebt wird. Das Dachwikifolio eignet sich besonders für Anleger, die eine sichere und langfristige Anlagestrategie verfolgen möchten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0RIOF117

Date created

01/26/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

